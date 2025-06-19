Amazon India to invest over Rs 2,000 cr in 2025

Amazon India will invest over Rs 2,000 crore( $233 million) this year to enhance its pan-India operations network. On Thursday, the company announced that the investment will be used to expand and upgrade operations infrastructure, improve associate safety and well-being programs, and develop new tools and technology for its fulfillment network.

Amazon plans to leverage these investments to launch new sites and upgrade existing facilities across its fulfilment, sortation and delivery network. This investment will enhance processing capacity, improve fulfillment speed, and increase efficiency across the company's operations network that will help Amazon serve customers across India faster and more reliably, the ecommerce giant said in a release.



Apart from this, the company will continue to invest and expand initiatives aimed at improving the health and financial well-being of employees and associates across the operations network. This includes expanding programs like ‘Ashray’ – to provide dedicated rest points for delivery associates, even those not delivering for Amazon – offering seating, water, charging stations, and washroom facilities; ‘Samridhi’ - a financial well-being program focused on financial education and personal finance support for associates and drivers; ‘Pratidhi’ program supporting children of associates with scholarship; and ‘Sushruta’ to address the healthcare needs of truck drivers, the company added in the release.



Recently, Amazon launched a nation-wide initiative to offer free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates and partners through medical camps by the end of 2025.



"For over a decade now in India, we have been focused on building the best-in-class logistics infrastructure—designed to deliver with safety, speed, scale, and reliability for our customers across the country. These latest investments reflect our commitment to continually expand and upgrade our operations across our fulfilment, sortation and delivery network," said Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, Amazon India and Australia.