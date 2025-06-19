BIF claims telcos attempting to block entry of satellite services into India

The ongoing dispute between Indian telecom service providers and satellite communications (satcom) operators has further intensified, as the Broadband India Forum (BIF) — an association of Big Tech and satellite companies — has written a letter to the government accusing telcos of attempting to block entry of next-generation satellite services into India.

BIF; whose members include Google, Meta, OneWeb, Hughes, Amazon, and Tata's Nelco; addressed the letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary, Neeraj Mittal. The letter stated the telcos’ claim of a "level playing field" are unfounded in the current context, based on inaccurate data, and incorrect in law.

“We respectfully urge that any request by the Association for review based on the misrepresented and flawed ‘level playing field’ argument and any other arguments made in their submission should be summarily dismissed,” reads the letter. This rebuttal from BIF comes in response to a letter by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) to the government, in which it criticized the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) satellite spectrum pricing as “unjustifiably low, non-transparent, and non-competitive.” COAI—which represents the country’s three private telecom giants, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea—argued that TRAI’s pricing would unfairly benefit satellite internet providers like Elon Musk’s Starlink, to the detriment of terrestrial network operators. COAI warned that satcom services are becoming direct competitors to traditional telecom networks and alleged that TRAI failed to adequately incorporate inputs from local operators before finalizing its recommendations, which are currently under review by the telecom ministry.

According to TRAI’s proposal, satellite service providers would pay spectrum usage charges (SUC) equivalent to 4% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) or Rs 3,500 per MHz annually—whichever is higher. In addition, under existing DoT rules, satcom providers must pay an annual license fee of 8% of AGR. TRAI has also proposed an additional urban-area charge of Rs 500 per subscriber annually for satellite services.