Deposit rates fall as RBI cuts lending rate

With the Reserve Bank slashing the key lending rate by 100 bps to 5.5% since February, the cost of funds in general, especially for depositors, has been on a southward-ho.

It’s not that borrowers haven’t benefitted, they did, especially those on the repo-linked floating rates, but not to the extent of the loss of depositors. Analysts see more downward pressure on the pricing of term deposits, even as the savings bank deposit rates have hit the rock bottom at 2.5% at the country’s largest lender SBI.

Repo-linked loans constitute only about 45% of the credit system. Though by definition when the RBI cuts repo rates, the existing lending rates have to fall in equal proportion, banks some leeway in passing on the same to the rate re-set date, which normally begins on the first day of every month. Banks can also set internal thresholds based on the quantum of the borrowed amount, in not fully lowering the rate. A borrower of a home loan with an outstanding of say `25 lakh should get `4 lakh in interest benefits alone with the 100 bps reduction in repo rate since February — 25 bps each in the February and April reviews and an unconventional 50 bps in the June policy review. But so far banks have not passed on these cuts entirely.