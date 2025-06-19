Tata Technologies shares rise on strategic Volvo deal

CHENNAI: Tata Technologies shares surged approximately 2% in early trade, hitting ₹746.10—a clear signal of investor confidence in its global business expansion after being selected by Volvo Cars as a strategic supplier. Although the stock later dipped to ₹730.35 by 11 a.m., sector analysts view the Volvo deal as a strong endorsement of Tata Technologies’ credibility with other global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The Tata Group company informed stock exchanges today that it has been chosen by Volvo Cars as a strategic supplier, recognizing its capabilities in delivering sustainable solutions for global automotive companies. Volvo Cars—renowned for its leadership in automotive safety and sustainability—is reimagining mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicles (SDVs), and intelligent in-car experiences.

This new partnership significantly expands the existing relationship between the two companies. Tata Technologies will now provide enhanced product engineering, embedded software, and product lifecycle management (PLM) services through its global delivery hubs in Gothenburg, India, Romania, and Poland.

In its exchange notification, Tata Technologies stated that its expertise in turnkey product engineering and digital transformation will play a broader role in supporting Volvo’s innovation journey.