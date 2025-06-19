Tata Technologies shares rise on strategic Volvo deal

CHENNAI: Tata Technologies shares surged approximately 2% in early trade, hitting ₹746.10—a clear signal of investor confidence in its global business expansion after being selected by Volvo Cars as a strategic supplier. Although the stock later dipped to ₹730.35 by 11 a.m., sector analysts view the Volvo deal as a strong endorsement of Tata Technologies’ credibility with other global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
The Tata Group company informed stock exchanges today that it has been chosen by Volvo Cars as a strategic supplier, recognizing its capabilities in delivering sustainable solutions for global automotive companies. Volvo Cars—renowned for its leadership in automotive safety and sustainability—is reimagining mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicles (SDVs), and intelligent in-car experiences.
This new partnership significantly expands the existing relationship between the two companies. Tata Technologies will now provide enhanced product engineering, embedded software, and product lifecycle management (PLM) services through its global delivery hubs in Gothenburg, India, Romania, and Poland.
In its exchange notification, Tata Technologies stated that its expertise in turnkey product engineering and digital transformation will play a broader role in supporting Volvo’s innovation journey.
Commenting on the collaboration, Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said: “We are delighted by the trust that Volvo Cars has shown in our capabilities by providing newer opportunities to collaborate and scale our relationship.”
For Volvo, the collaboration aligns with its strategic shift toward SDVs, electrification, and intelligent vehicle experiences—reinforcing its sustainability and safety-led growth agenda.
With a track record in turnkey engineering, PLM, embedded software, and electric vehicle (EV) development since 2010, Tata Technologies is considered well-positioned to meet Volvo's evolving technological needs. As a premium partner in AUTOSAR, it also contributes to the deployment of standardized ECU systems, enhancing interoperability and cost efficiency across automotive software stacks.
Auto industry experts note that the expanded Volvo partnership is also significant within the context of the Tata Group’s broader EV strategy. While Tata Technologies supports Volvo’s SDV ambitions, Tata Elxsi—another Tata subsidiary—recently secured a €50 million multi-year SDV and electrification platform deal with a major European OEM.
Separately, Tata AutoComp is expanding its European manufacturing footprint through the acquisition of IAC Sweden, further underscoring the Group’s commitment to the EV ecosystem.
The Volvo deal also highlights India’s growing strength in global automotive engineering R&D services and validates the credibility of Indian companies like Tata Technologies in securing high-value OEM partnerships.