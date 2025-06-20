Largest data breach ever: 16 billion login credentials from Apple, Google, Facebook leaked

A team of cybersecurity researchers at Cybernews, led by Vilius Petkauskas, has exposed the largest data breach, leaking 16 billion login credentials, passwords, and sensitive data from major online platforms, Forbes reported.

The Cybernews is one of the top cybersecurity news platform, delivering real-time updates, threat intelligence, data breach reports, expert analysis etc.

The investigation team found 30 separate data dumps, each containing anywhere from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records. In total, the team has confirmed, the number of compromised records has now hit 16 billion.

According to Vilius Petkauskas, the leaked data appears to be the result of various infostealer malware attacks — malicious software designed to quietly collect usernames, passwords, and other sensitive data from infected devices.

The leaked credentials reportedly include login information for social media accounts, VPNs, developer tools, and major online services, including Apple, Google, Facebook, GitHub, Telegram, and even government portals.