Ola's Krutrim acquires BharatSah’AI’yak from tech consulting firm Samagra

BENGALURU: AI unicorn Krutrim, a part of the Ola group, has acquired BharatSah’AI’yak, an AI-powered platform developed by Samagra.
With the acquisition, Bhavish Aggarwal-led AI start-up will leverage its own advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), cloud infrastructure and the underlying agentic platform powering Kruti, an agentic AI assistant. Samagra has been instrumental in rapid deployment of AI solutions in government initiatives across education, agriculture, and governance.
Krutrim has also onboarded Samagra’s core AI team. The integration of BharatSah’AI’yak with Krutrim Cloud, along with its agentic platforms and LLM models, enables the company and its partners to serve a wide range of use cases and government applications, the start-up said on Friday.
Krutrim spokesperson said, “Integrating BharatSah’Ai’yak into the Krutrim ecosystem widens its offerings, lending cutting edge AI-centric assistance and support to a range of government initiatives, programs and schemes – thereby spearheading and strengthening the democratisation of AI, making it beneficial and accessible to every Indian."
BharatSah’AI’yak specialises in creating Bharat-focused, vernacular Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) based AI bots that deliver both text and voice-led experiences.
The platform has done several implementations, including KumbhSah’AI’yak, which was an AI-powered chatbot for Maha Kumbh 2025, providing pilgrims with 24/7 guidance on rituals, navigation, accommodations, and attractions.
The AI start-up recently launched Kruti, which can execute tasks like cab booking, food ordering, bill payments, image creation, and in-depth research, while also supporting read-aloud responses.
Additionally, it offers advanced AI features like in-depth research and image creation free of cost for users. The team at Krutrim operates from three locations- Bengaluru, Singapore & San Francisco.
In February this year, Aggarwal announced Rs 2,000 crore investment in Krutrim, with a commitment of Rs 10,000 crore by next year.