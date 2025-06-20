Ola's Krutrim acquires BharatSah’AI’yak from tech consulting firm Samagra

Krutrim spokesperson said, “Integrating BharatSah’Ai’yak into the Krutrim ecosystem widens its offerings, lending cutting edge AI-centric assistance and support to a range of government initiatives, programs and schemes – thereby spearheading and strengthening the democratisation of AI, making it beneficial and accessible to every Indian."



BharatSah’AI’yak specialises in creating Bharat-focused, vernacular Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) based AI bots that deliver both text and voice-led experiences.

The platform has done several implementations, including KumbhSah’AI’yak, which was an AI-powered chatbot for Maha Kumbh 2025, providing pilgrims with 24/7 guidance on rituals, navigation, accommodations, and attractions.



The AI start-up recently launched Kruti, which can execute tasks like cab booking, food ordering, bill payments, image creation, and in-depth research, while also supporting read-aloud responses.

Additionally, it offers advanced AI features like in-depth research and image creation free of cost for users. The team at Krutrim operates from three locations- Bengaluru, Singapore & San Francisco.

In February this year, Aggarwal announced Rs 2,000 crore investment in Krutrim, with a commitment of Rs 10,000 crore by next year.