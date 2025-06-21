Net direct tax collection contracts by 1.4% in first quarter of FY26

NEW DELHI: Net direct tax collection in the first quarter (till 19 June 2025) of FY26 has contracted by 1.39% compared to the corresponding period last year. Even the gross tax collections during the period showed a moderate growth.

The provisional figures released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) show that gross direct tax collections in the first quarter stand at Rs 5.45 lakh crore, a 4.86% growth from Rs 5.2 lakh crore in FY 2024-25 (as on June 19, 2024).

Refunds have surged by 58.04%, amounting to Rs 86,385.31 crore during the period, significantly higher than Rs 54,660.79 crore in the previous fiscal year's comparable period.