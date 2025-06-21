When Deepak Parekh declined ICICI Bank’s offer to takeover HDFC

In a rare public disclosure, Deepak Parekh, the noted banker who was instrumental in building India’s largest private sector bank, has disclosed that ICICI Bank had once proposed him to merge HDFC Ltd with them.

The proposal came when the now disgraced Chanda Kochhar was helming ICICI Bank, Parekh said in a conversation with her on Youtube channel, without disclosing the date of the proposal.

After completing the $60 billion reverse merger of HDFC Ltd with the bank effective July 1, 2023, Parekh had hung up his boots as the chairman of the country’ first pureplay mortgage lender launched by his uncle HT Parekh.

During his chairmanship of HDFC Ltd, he first set up the bank in the early years of the 1990s, which went onto become the most successful lender under the leadership of Aditya Puri. Then they added life and non-life insurance company, a mutual fund and brokerage, two non-banking arms—the education loan arm Credilla (which was sold to a PE as part of the merger), and retail focused non-banking arm HDB Financial, which is hitting the street next on Wednesday with a `12,500 crore IPO, the largest public issue in the NBFC space.

Parekh said the proposal came years before the merger of the HDFC twins and came from Kochhar who was heading ICICI Bank. “I remember you talking to me once. I remember it very clearly. It’s never been talked about in public, but I'm willing to share it now. You said that ICICI started HDFC, so why don't you come back home?' That was your offer,” Parekh recounted the incident while speaking with Kochhar for her Youtube channel.