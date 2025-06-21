World Music Day: How digital-tech has transformed music business over the years

The music industry has undergone a profound transformation over the past two decades, driven by the rise of digital technology. From production and distribution to consumption and monetisation, nearly every aspect of the business has been reshaped. Digital platforms have empowered artists, disrupted traditional business models, and expanded the global reach of music. This report explores the key ways in which digital technology has revolutionised the music industry worldwide.

On the occasion of World Music Day—celebrated annually on June 21 to honour the art and its creators—here is a snapshot of the evolution of music production, distribution, and business models:

Production

Digital recording and editing: Affordable digital audio workstations (DAWs) such as Ableton Live, FL Studio, and Logic Pro have made professional-grade music production accessible to independent artists.

High-quality recording can now take place in home studios, reducing the need for expensive studio time.

Virtual Instruments and AI: Software instruments and plugins can simulate orchestras, drum kits, and synthesizers, significantly lowering production costs.

AI tools assist in mastering, beat creation, and even songwriting (e.g., Amper Music, Aiva).

Distribution and Accessibility

Decline of physical media: CDs and tapes have largely been replaced by digital formats such as MP3 and FLAC, and more recently, streaming.

Digital downloads peaked in the 2000s but were later overtaken by streaming services.

Online distribution platforms: Platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube allow for global music distribution without the need for physical infrastructure.

Aggregators such as TuneCore and DistroKid enable independent artists to release music worldwide at minimal cost.