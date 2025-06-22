Over 21,000 jobs in audio electronics segment at risk due to China's rare earth curbs: Elcina estimates

NEW DELHI: Over 21,000 jobs are at risk in the country's audio electronics segment due to restrictions imposed by China on the export of rare earth metals, according to an estimate shared by industry body ELCINA with the government.

In April, China implemented strict export licensing on rare earth elements like terbium and dysprosium which are key inputs for high-performance NdFeB (Neodymium-Iron-Boron) magnets used in consumer electronics.

The country's oldest electronics industry body said that the move has disrupted global supply chains, hitting India's fast-growing hearables and wearables sector hard and the device makers are switching to import fully assembled speaker modules from China.

"This creates a regressive trend-from component manufacturing back to finished good imports dependency. Over 5,000-6,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs are at risk in speaker and audio component manufacturing especially in Noida and South India," Elcina stated in the report.