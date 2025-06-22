Residential sales plunge to 14-quarter low, under 1 lakh in Q2

Housing sales across India’s top 9 cities during the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 (April-June) fell below 1 lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3 of 2021 while supply remained below this threshold for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Sales fell by 19% on Y-o-Y basis to 94864 units while supply fell by 30% on Y-o-Y to 82027 units in the April-June period of 2025, according to data shared by real estate consultant PropEquity. Housing sales stood at 116432 units and supply stood at 117208 units in April-June period of 2024.
According to the report, housing sales fell Y-o-Y in 7 out of the 9 cities with Mumbai and Thane witnessing the sharpest fall at 34% each while Delhi-NCR at 16% and Chennai at 9% were the only two cities that saw a rise in sales in April-June of 2025.
Similarly, housing supply fell Y-o-Y in 6 out of the 9 cities with Mumbai recording the sharpest fall at 61% while three cities saw rise in supply, namely Delhi NCR at 37%, Hyderabad at 19% and Chennai at 6% in April-June of 2025.
Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said, “There has been a decline in both sales and supply on Q-o-Q basis in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai as these cities recorded their high in 2023 and 2024, and are now stabilising to their normal pace. Delhi-NCR has witnessed the maximum growth in this quarter owing to rise in supply in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.”
According to the report, housing sales in top 9 cities fell by 10% while supply rose by 2% on Q-o-Q basis. While Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi-NCR saw a rise in supply, the sales rose in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.
City-wise sales and supply trends (Y-o-Y):
➢ Housing sales in Bengaluru declined by 6% to 14676 units in Q2 while supply fell by 13% to 14243 units.
➢ Housing sales in Chennai rose by 9% to 5354 units in Q2 while supply rose by 6% to 6463 units.
➢ Housing sales in Hyderabad fell by 20% to 11815 units in Q2 while supply rose by 19% to 10544 units.
➢ Housing sales in Kolkata fell by 8% to 4449 units in Q2 while supply fell by 35% to 2672 units.
➢ Housing sales in Mumbai fell by 34% to 8006 units in Q2 while supply fell by 61% to 4949units.
➢ Housing sales in Navi Mumbai fell by 17% to 6833 units in Q2 while supply fell by 56% to 4592 units.
➢ Housing sales in Pune fell by 27% to 17196 units in Q2 while supply fell by 40% to 14845 units.
➢ Housing sales in Thane fell by 34% to 14832 units in Q2 while supply fell by 58% to 9896 units.
➢ Housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose by 16% to 11703 units in Q2 while supply rose by 37% to 13823 units.