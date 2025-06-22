Residential sales plunge to 14-quarter low, under 1 lakh in Q2

Housing sales across India’s top 9 cities during the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 (April-June) fell below 1 lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3 of 2021 while supply remained below this threshold for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Sales fell by 19% on Y-o-Y basis to 94864 units while supply fell by 30% on Y-o-Y to 82027 units in the April-June period of 2025, according to data shared by real estate consultant PropEquity. Housing sales stood at 116432 units and supply stood at 117208 units in April-June period of 2024.

According to the report, housing sales fell Y-o-Y in 7 out of the 9 cities with Mumbai and Thane witnessing the sharpest fall at 34% each while Delhi-NCR at 16% and Chennai at 9% were the only two cities that saw a rise in sales in April-June of 2025.