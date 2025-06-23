Current account likely to turn in a $7-b surplus in Q4; Q1 seen falling into deep red

MUMBAI: Falling imports likely to have helped the current account balance (CAB) to turn in a surplus of around $7 billion (0.7% of GDP) in 4QFY25, marginally higher than $4.6 billion (0.5% of GDP) registered in 4QFY24—a first in three quarters. The third quarter of the past fiscal had seen a deficit of $11.5 billion or 1.1% of GDP, according to a reading by a credit rating agency.

But the agency India Ratings, expects the current account balance to fall to deficit mode again in the first quarter of the current fiscal at 1.2% of GDP given the likely higher pre-emptive imports before the punitive tariffs from the US kick in. Also, the spike in oil prices will play out negatively on the numbers.

While merchandise exports were down 4.4% yoy in 4Q, due to the combination of a high base effect and weak demand from key exporting partners such as the European Union, China, Bangladesh and Singapore, merchandise imports grew 1.2% in 4Q, nearly half of 2.7% on-year, and the lowest in the past five quarters. Sequentially, goods imports declined to a three-quarter low of $173.9 billion in 4Q. Import fall was led by primary goods which dropped 9.4%, while intermediate and infrastructure goods grew 11.1% to a 10-quarter high and 8.8%, respectively, and consumer durables and non-durables rose up 6.7% and 10%, respectively.