Frederick W. Smith: A legacy carried in every FedEx delivery

FedEx founder Fred William Smith, who transformed a package delivery startup into a global logistics powerhouse, leaves behind a lasting legacy in commerce, transportation, and American enterprise. A decorated Marine, visionary businessman, and philanthropic leader, Smith will be remembered not only as a titan of industry, but as a relentless innovator who quite literally delivered on a dream — changing the way the world does business.

Born on August 11, 1944, in Marks, Mississippi, Smith displayed a unique blend of daring and discipline from an early age. He studied economics at Yale University, where he famously outlined a revolutionary idea for an overnight delivery service in a college term paper — a concept that would later evolve into Federal Express.

After serving two tours in Vietnam as a Marine Corps officer — earning the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts — Smith returned home with leadership experience and a bold vision for business. In 1971, he founded Federal Express (now FedEx) in Little Rock, Arkansas, later relocating the company to Memphis, Tennessee, a city strategically chosen for its central location and favorable flying conditions.

The company began operations in 1973, initially delivering just 186 packages to 25 cities. Despite early financial struggles and skepticism from the business community, Smith remained undeterred. In one now-legendary episode, he used the company’s last $5,000 to gamble in Las Vegas — a desperate but ultimately pivotal decision that helped cover payroll and keep the dream alive.

Under Smith's leadership, FedEx grew into a global leader in logistics, pioneering innovations in package tracking, overnight delivery, and integrated air-ground operations. The company became synonymous with speed and reliability, eventually serving more than 220 countries and employing hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

Smith served as FedEx CEO for nearly five decades, stepping down in 2022 while remaining executive chairman. Throughout his career, he was respected not only for his business acumen but also for his unwavering support of veterans, his contributions to aviation, and his belief in free enterprise and global connectivity.

Outside the boardroom, Smith was deeply engaged in public policy, education, and philanthropy. He championed causes related to veterans’ affairs, education reform, and civic engagement. He served on numerous boards and advised several US administrations on infrastructure, business, and national security.

Fred Smith's legacy lives on in the millions of packages that move daily under the FedEx banner — a testament to one man’s vision of connecting the world, one delivery at a time.