India not desperate to finalise early trade deal with US, says source

India is not desperate for an ‘interim’ trade deal with the US before the 9 July 2025 deadline, commerce ministry sources have said. An official from the ministry said that though the efforts are on for closure of a deal before the deadline, however, India will not compromise on its interest in order to finalise an early deal.

The official said that talks are on, and a team of India negotiators will soon go to the US for further talks. He said that the original deadline for completion of the first tranche remains September-October, but the Indian government is hoping for an early ‘interim’ deal to avoid the 26% reciprocal tariff that the US government has threatened India with.

According to sources, dairy and agriculture remain the most contentious issue between the two nations. He said that while India would be happy to keep the two – agriculture and dairy – out of the trade negotiation talks for now, the US may not agree to it.

The trade talks between the two countries will be in multiple phases, government sources have said, but the current target is to have an ad hoc deal to avoid reciprocal tariff.