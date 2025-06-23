Tiny chips, big ambitions: Chennai bets on low-cost edge AI for the next generation of devices

CHENNAI: As artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly moves away from centralised cloud models, Chennai is carving out a quiet but consequential role in the global shift toward “edge AI.” This emerging paradigm brings intelligence directly onto devices—where data is processed locally, reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure. At the heart of this movement is embedUR Systems, a embedded software company with a growing influence in edge computing. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, embedUR has operated in Chennai for over 16 years and is now expanding its footprint as demand grows for energy-efficient AI software that can run on inexpensive, low-power chips.

“We’re in the business of making software for low-cost chipsets,” said Rajesh C. Subramaniam, founder and CEO of embedUR. “We don’t build chips—we help make them intelligent.”

embedUR’s edge AI models allow devices such as routers, door locks, and even printed posters to operate without relying on the cloud. Its facial recognition software, for example, can identify up to 1,000 faces offline, using only the processing power embedded in common consumer devices.

The company’s partnerships span major semiconductor firms including STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, and Synaptics. These collaborations aim to embed AI functionality in microcontrollers—turning low-cost hardware into smart, responsive systems for both consumer and industrial markets.

Edge computing is not new, but its importance has grown amid rising concerns about data privacy, latency, and internet dependency. AI at the edge reduces the need to send sensitive data to remote servers, enabling real-time decision-making with improved security and responsiveness.

Chennai has emerged as a critical development hub in this evolution. Known for its embedded systems talent and engineering universities, the city is central to embedUR’s future growth. The company plans to expand to over 2,000 employees in Chennai by 2029.

“Chennai has the expertise and cost advantages we need,” said Subramaniam. “It’s becoming our engine for innovation.”