Hindalco to acquire US-based AluChem for $125 mn

Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in US-based AluChem Companies, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of Specialty Alumina, for an enterprise value of $125 million (around Rs 1,050 crore), the company said in a statement. The acquisition will be carried out through Aditya Holdings LLC, a stepdown wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco.
“This strategic acquisition marks a significant investment in specialty alumina, a key step in scaling its high-value, technology-led materials portfolio,” the company said on Tuesday.
The transaction is expected to close in the upcoming quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
The company said that Hindalco’s Specialty Alumina business, a key pillar of its value-added strategy, has delivered consistent double-digit growth in recent years and emerged as a high-growth, high-margin vertical within the company’s portfolio.
As specialty alumina finds newer applications across cutting-edge sectors such as electric mobility, semiconductors, and precision ceramics, this acquisition, according to the company, propels Hindalco up the innovation curve -- enabling access to next-generation alumina applications and driving value-accretive growth.
“This acquisition is an important step in our global strategy to build a leadership position in value-added, high-tech materials. Our strategic foray into the specialty alumina space will not only accelerate the development of future-ready, sustainable solutions but also open new pathways to pursue high-impact growth opportunities,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group.
He added that by integrating advanced technologies into our value chain, we are reinforcing our commitment to self-reliance, import substitution, and building scale in innovation-led businesses.
The global Specialty Alumina market is projected to grow significantly, with increasing demand for tailored solutions in sectors ranging from ceramics and electronics to aerospace and medical applications. Hindalco currently operates 500,000 tonnes of specialty alumina capacity and aims to scale up to 1 million tonnes by FY30.
AluChem brings Hindalco a strong presence in North America with an annual capacity of 60,000 tonnes across its three advanced manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Arkansas. The company is a long-established supplier of ultra-low soda calcined and Tabular Alumina—materials known for their exceptional thermal and mechanical stability used in cutting-edge applications in high precision mechanical components, and energy-intensive industrial refractories.