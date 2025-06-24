Hindalco to acquire US-based AluChem for $125 mn

Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in US-based AluChem Companies, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of Specialty Alumina, for an enterprise value of $125 million (around Rs 1,050 crore), the company said in a statement. The acquisition will be carried out through Aditya Holdings LLC, a stepdown wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco.

“This strategic acquisition marks a significant investment in specialty alumina, a key step in scaling its high-value, technology-led materials portfolio,” the company said on Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to close in the upcoming quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The company said that Hindalco’s Specialty Alumina business, a key pillar of its value-added strategy, has delivered consistent double-digit growth in recent years and emerged as a high-growth, high-margin vertical within the company’s portfolio.

As specialty alumina finds newer applications across cutting-edge sectors such as electric mobility, semiconductors, and precision ceramics, this acquisition, according to the company, propels Hindalco up the innovation curve -- enabling access to next-generation alumina applications and driving value-accretive growth.