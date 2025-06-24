No one from Adani Group charged under US FCPA: Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday stated that no one from the Group has been charged with violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or conspiring to obstruct justice. He made the remark during the group’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Adani, along with several senior executives, is under investigation in the US for allegedly orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts in India. According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), between 2020 and 2024, Adani and his associates are alleged to have paid bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favorable energy deals. The authorities also allege that these actions were concealed from US investors during fundraising efforts.

The allegations include potential violations of the FCPA, as well as securities fraud and wire fraud. The Adani Group has strongly denied the accusations, calling them baseless. “We proved that true leadership is not built in sunshine but forged in the fire of crisis. This was tested again last year when we faced allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice relating to Adani Green Energy,” Adani said.