Novo Nordisk rolls out its much-awaited obesity drug Wegovy in India

CHENNAI: Danish drugs and insulin maker Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy, its latest and the much-awaited weight-loss drug -- a once‑a‑week semaglutide injection, in India today (June 24). The drug is currently being distributed and will hit pharmacies by the end of June.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had in February 2025 approved Wegovy for chronic weight management and to reduce cardiovascular events after a select trial.

According to the company, the five dose strengths of the obesity drug are available in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg, and the starter doses (0.25–1 mg) will cost Rs 4,366/week ($50.7), or about ₹17,345/month.

While, the higher doses -- 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg are priced at Rs 24,280/month and Rs 26,015/month respectively.

According to industry sources, the company advanced the India launch, which was originally planned for 2026, to mid‑2025 to stay ahead of rivals like Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro.

Novo aims to reach $1 billion in Indian sales within 5–7 years, signaling high confidence in demand, the sources say.