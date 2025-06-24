Novo Nordisk rolls out its much-awaited obesity drug Wegovy in India

CHENNAI: Danish drugs and insulin maker Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy, its latest and the much-awaited weight-loss drug -- a once‑a‑week semaglutide injection, in India today (June 24). The drug is currently being distributed and will hit pharmacies by the end of June.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had in February 2025 approved Wegovy for chronic weight management and to reduce cardiovascular events after a select trial.
According to the company, the five dose strengths of the obesity drug are available in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg, and the starter doses (0.25–1 mg) will cost Rs 4,366/week ($50.7), or about ₹17,345/month.
While, the higher doses -- 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg are priced at Rs 24,280/month and Rs 26,015/month respectively.
According to industry sources, the company advanced the India launch, which was originally planned for 2026, to mid‑2025 to stay ahead of rivals like Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro.
Novo aims to reach $1 billion in Indian sales within 5–7 years, signaling high confidence in demand, the sources say.
To meet global demand, Novo has invested over $23 billion in production capacity and is running facilities 24/7 In India, it’s also building obesity clinics, training healthcare professionals, and partnering with state governments on obesity care
Wegovy competes with Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) as the latter's early presence in India made it crucial for Novo to fast-track Wegovy Patent and With semaglutide’s patent set to expire in India in 2026, local pharma giants (Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Biocon) are also developing generic versions. Novo had even filed a patent infringement suit to bar DRL and OneSource from selling semaglutide generics, although Delhi High Court restricted them pending an August hearing.
India has over 250 million individuals with general obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity. Around 24% of Indian adults are overweight or obese. However, despite strong demand, pricing remains a concern in India’s price-sensitive market. Novo aims to balance affordability with premium positioning
The company claims that Wegovy demonstrated about 15% body weight loss in global trials and reduces major cardiovascular events, setting it apart in the obesity care landscape.