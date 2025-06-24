The billionaire and the TV anchor: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's whirlwind romance

WASHINGTON: Their whirlwind romance began under a cloud of scandal, but now Lauren Sanchez, a former morning TV anchor with a love of flying, is set to wed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world's fourth-richest person, in a Venice extravaganza.

Both were married to other people when they began secretly dating sometime before 2019.

In January of that year, Bezos and his first wife, the publicity-shy MacKenzie Scott, announced their divorce, stating their intention to continue "our shared lives as friends."

Bezos met Scott in 1992 while they were both working at a New York hedge fund. They quit their jobs to co-found Amazon in a rented garage in Bellevue, Washington.

A month after the split, Bezos publicly accused the US tabloid the National Enquirer of blackmail in an offer to prevent the publication of salacious photos and text messages with Sanchez.

He suggested the effort was orchestrated by Saudi Arabia, whose leaders were reportedly upset with how The Washington Post -- which Bezos owns -- covered the murder of its reporter Jamal Khashoggi.

However, Sanchez later revealed that her brother sold the phone content to the Enquirer for a reported $200,000.