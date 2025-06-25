FASTag annual pass to cut toll road operators’ revenues by 4-8%: Crisil

CHENNAI: The recent announcement of a FASTag annual pass priced at ₹3,000 is set to benefit frequent private commuters but could significantly affect toll revenues for private toll operators. Effective from August 15, 2025, the pass will be applicable to private vehicles—cars, vans, and jeeps—and will cover up to 200 trips (defined as crossing a toll plaza) or one year from the date of activation, whichever comes first. Initially, the scheme will apply only to national highways and expressways.

According to an analysis by Crisil Ratings, based on 40 operational toll road projects, a private vehicle currently pays around ₹70–80 per trip. If fully utilized for 200 trips, the annual pass would reduce the cost per trip to ₹15, translating to savings of up to 80% or ₹55–65 per trip.

“Private vehicles constitute 35–40% of the total traffic on the stretches in our sample. However, their revenue contribution is lower, at around 25–30%. If a third of these vehicle owners opt for the annual pass, toll operator revenues could be impacted by 4–8%,” said Anand Kulkarni, Director, Crisil Ratings.

He added that this revenue loss may require compensation. “Timely finalisation and swift implementation of a compensation mechanism will help maintain private sector confidence, which is vital for continued investment in the sector,” Kulkarni said.

Crisil noted that the shortfall may need to be addressed under the concession agreements. Consequently, a clear and timely compensation framework will be crucial. For now, Crisil expects the credit risk profiles of its rated toll operators to remain stable, supported by adequate cash flow coverage.