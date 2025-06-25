Government approves Rs 417 crore electronics manufacturing cluster in Uttar Pradesh

In a bid to strengthen electronic manufacturing in the country, the government on Wednesday approved the establishment of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, with a project outlay of Rs 417 crore.
The new cluster will cater to the production of consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment. Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the project is expected to attract investments worth Rs 2,500 crore and generate approximately 15,000 jobs.
“The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs. It is fully in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government’s sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit Bharat,” said Vaishnaw.
The EMC 2.0 project will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and will span over 200 acres. Vaishnaw said that the State Government will play a key role in implementing the project, and officials have been directed to coordinate closely with state authorities to ensure its timely execution.
As per the government startups and MSMEs will benefit from access to world-class plug-and-play infrastructure and shared facilities, including standard factory sheds, electricity and water supply, sewage treatment, hostels, skill development centres, and health centres. This is expected to significantly reduce infrastructure and logistics costs.
The cluster is also surrounded by important industrial zones like the Medical Device Park, MSME & Apparel Park, and the Aviation Hub.
So far, projects under the EMC scheme have attracted investments of around Rs 30,000 crore, drawing over 520 companies and generating more than 86,000 jobs.