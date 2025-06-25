Government approves Rs 417 crore electronics manufacturing cluster in Uttar Pradesh

In a bid to strengthen electronic manufacturing in the country, the government on Wednesday approved the establishment of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, with a project outlay of Rs 417 crore.

The new cluster will cater to the production of consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment. Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the project is expected to attract investments worth Rs 2,500 crore and generate approximately 15,000 jobs.

“The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs. It is fully in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government’s sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit Bharat,” said Vaishnaw.