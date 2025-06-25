India-UK FTA is a signpost to the future: Anand Mahindra

BENGALURU: The recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK, skillfully negotiated by both sides, is a signpost to the future, said Anand G. Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, in his letter to Tech Mahindra shareholders.

"It gives a heartening fillip to the services sector in India and will accelerate the IT industry’s global growth momentum," he wrote in the letter, published in the company’s annual report.

Mahindra also touched upon the growing relevance of artificial intelligence (AI). He noted that while it's tempting to view AI as a fully developed tool capable of solving problems and driving growth, it still requires thoughtful use.

"As with every gifted child, it requires care, nurture, guidance and a purposeful use of its brilliance to ensure that its potential is used productively. Used well, it can create extraordinary value, particularly for businesses like TechM (Tech Mahindra)," he said.

The annual report also detailed changes in compensation across the company, including for top leadership.