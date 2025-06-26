June sees 8 large IPOs, 30 SME issues raising over Rs 19,000 crore

MUMBAI: The second half of June has seen a raining of IPOs as the primary market activity sharply rebounded after a drought in the previous two months. The current month has seen eight large IPOs, led by the largest NBFC issue in HDB Financial’s Rs 12,500 crore issue, and as many as 30 SME issues hitting the street raising over Rs 19,000 crore.

Eight mainboard IPOs have collectively raised around Rs 17,700 crore (only HDB is ongoing and closes Friday and all other issues have already been closed), the highest monthly fundraising via IPOs in the past six months. In the SME segment, the month saw as many as 30 IPOs, raising around Rs 1,330 crore, a nine-month high.

The SME space activity is interesting as the Sebi has done a lot of regulatory tightening after many incidents of fund miss-use and price-rigging at the pre-issue level by promoters and i-bankers.

Analysts attribute the surge in IPOs to the regulatory timelines imposed by Sebi, prompting companies to expedite listings to avoid re-filing amid market uncertainty.