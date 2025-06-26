Market surges 15% from April lows, edges closer to peak levels

Defying tariff and geopolitical tensions, India's equity benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, have surged nearly 15% each from their early-April lows and are now approaching record highs. Extending gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday, the Sensex jumped 1,000.36 points (1.21%) to close at 83,755.87, while the Nifty50 rose 304.25 points (1.21%) to settle at 25,549.00.

The Sensex now sits just 2,200 points shy of its all-time high of 85,978, and the Nifty is within 730 points of its peak (26,277).

The market had nosedived between late March and early April after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a reciprocal tax on goods imported into the world’s largest economy. The move stoked fears of an all-out global trade war, with retaliatory tariffs announced by China, the EU, and others. On April 7, the Sensex had plunged about 4,000 points intraday to hit a 52-week low of 71,725 and the Nifty 50 tumbled 1,150 points to hit a low of 21,744.