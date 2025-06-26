Rupee jumps 40 paise to 85.69

MUMBAI: Softening dollar and a bullish equity market on the easing geopolitical tension strengthened the rupee Thursday, gaining as much as 40 paise to close at 85.69 to the greenback. A declining dollar index also aided the unit which had closed at 86.09 on Wednesday.

With today’s rally, the rupee has depreciated by just 0.15% so far this month, yet is among the worst-performing currencies in Asia.

The unit opened the day at 85.92 and as the market sentiment improved continued to gain through the session and closed with 40 paise gains at 85.69.