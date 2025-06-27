Credila files for Rs 5,000 crore IPO after rapid growth in education loan segment

MUMBAI: Credila Financial Services, the education loan-only non-banking finance company initially promoted by the now extinct HDFC and was later sold to private equity players Barring Asia and Cryscaptial as part of its reverse merger with HDFC Bank for Rs 9,553 crore in June 2023, has filed for a Rs 5,000 crore primary share sale.

Founded in 2006 by HDFC, Credila is the largest education finance company in the country with a loan book of Rs 41,469 crore as of March 2025 and had booked Rs 990 crore in net income in the financial year 2025.

The Credila issue news comes on a day when the largest ever IPO from the NBFC sector is closing with a highly successful subscription for the Rs 12,500-crore issue from another HDFC Bank entity-- HDB Financial.

According to the updated papers filed with the Sebi and the Registrar of Companies, the Rs 5,000-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,000 crore and an offer for sale of shares aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore.

The offer for sale of shares of Rs 10 face value includes Rs 950 crore by Kopvoorn BV, which is the main promoter entity along with Moss Investments, Defati Investments Holding, and Infinity Partners; and Rs 1,050 crore by HDFC Bank, which owns around 9.99% in the company after the merger of HDFC.

Just ahead of the merger effective July 1, 2023, HDFC had sold 90% to private equity majors Barring Asia which is now known as EQT BPEA and Cryscapital for Rs 9,553 crore in late June 2023. The sale was a precondition that the Reserve Bank had set for the approval of the merger.

According to the updated draft papers filed Friday, the company proposes to use the net proceeds towards augmenting capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of growth of its business and assets.