Sensex tops 84K mark as markets hit 9-month high

India's equity markets extended their winning streak to a fourth consecutive session on Friday, with benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - scaling a nine-month high. The rally was fueled by easing geopolitical tensions following the Israel-Iran ceasefire and optimism over a potential delay in US tariff deadlines. Sentiments received a further boost after US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible trade deal with India.

The Sensex advanced 303.03 points or 0.36% to settle at 84,058.90 on Friday, while the Nifty50 added 88.80 points or 0.35% to end at 25,637.80, marking its highest level since October 1st, 2024. On a weekly basis, both frontline indices logged gains of over 2%. The broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 extending their winning streak to six consecutive sessions. The midcap index rallied more than 2% during the week, while the smallcap index surged 4%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹460 lakh crore on Friday from ₹448.7 lakh crore on June 23, making investors richer by ₹11.3 lakh crore.