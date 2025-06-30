Ericsson to manufacture antennas in India for global export from July; expands local ecosystem

NEW DELHI: Telecom gear maker Ericsson on Monday announced the release of its first antenna model manufactured in India for global export, starting in July.

The company is expanding its passive antenna manufacturing and engineering ecosystem in India, building an end-to-end capability that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering. These solutions are specifically designed to meet global and Indian network requirements. Ericsson in a press note said that with over 50 percent of antenna content now produced locally, Ericsson is entering the next phase: evolving its India-based engineering capabilities to support regional adaptation, accelerate innovation, and scale with global demand.

"We are committed to building an end-to-end antenna ecosystem in India—one that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering," says Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, Ericsson.

"This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology. Our advanced passive antennas play a vital role in the evolution of 5G networks globally, and with our growing local presence, we can deliver future-ready solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers."

Antennas produced in India will adhere to Ericsson’s rigorous global standards for quality and performance, ensuring they meet the needs of both domestic operators and international customers. By growing its local engineering ecosystem, Ericsson is enabling deeper collaboration with Indian R&D partners and stronger integration with a rapidly maturing supplier base.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India said that India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation. Ericsson’s investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India’s telecom infrastructure but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem.