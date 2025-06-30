Jumbotail raises 120 million dollars funding, completes acquisition of Solv

BENGALURU: B2B marketplace and new retail platform for food and grocery Jumbotail, has raised $120 million in a funding round led by SC Ventures, the investment arm of Standard Chartered. Existing investors including Artal Asia participated in the round. With this, the start-up has raised $263 million.

The company will invest the capital to build AI-native solutions and capabilities. Jumbotail also completed its acquisition of Solv India, a B2B commerce and financial services platform incubated by SC Ventures. The deal was approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Jumbotail said on Monday.

Jumbotail and Solv are horizontal B2B e-commerce platforms serving kiranas, MSMEs, and brands across food and grocery, apparel and fashion, home furnishing, toys and sports, footwear, and consumer electronics.

"This is a transformative moment in our journey,” said Ashish Jhina, Co-founder and COO of Jumbotail. “Together with Solv, we now help thousands of brands and MSME sellers reach over 500,000 small retailers across more than 400 cities and towns in India," he added.