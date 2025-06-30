LTTS and thyssenkrupp Steering partner to establish global software hub in Pune

BANGALURU: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and thyssenkrupp Steering have announced a strategic agreement to establish a software development centre in Pune.

The Pune centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge software development, including embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity. This partnership strengthens LTTS’ reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility.

As per the agreement, LTTS will manage the new software hub.



This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies in enabling modern automotive software solutions. thyssenkrupp Steering has been developing steering systems for many years.



“We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in India,” said Richard Hirschmann, SVP R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. “This centre will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering next-generation steering solutions to our global customers," he added.



Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, said, “We aim to shape the future of mobility through innovation, operational excellence, and strong global partnerships.”



“Our expertise in electrification, hybrid systems, and software-defined vehicle architectures drives intelligent, sustainable mobility, supported by 250+ programs, 350 patents, and 45 labs. By adding a prominent Tier-I automotive partner to our portfolio, this partnership reaffirms our role as the go-to innovation partner for future-ready mobility solutions,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.



