Recognize partners fund II closes at $1.7 billion

BENGALURU: Technology investment firm Recognize on Monday announced the final close of its second fund- Recognize Partners II/II-A with over $1.7 billion in total commitments.
With Recognize II, the firm continues to focus on investing in companies with enterprise values between approximately $50 million and $500 million. Co-founded by Managing Partners Francisco D’Souza, Charles Phillips, and David Wasserman, Recognize has established itself as a notable investor-operator. In January this year, the private equity firm Recognize made a majority investment in IT asset disposition (ITAD) provider Sprout.
Recognize II was oversubscribed and closed less than five months from launch. The LP (Limited Partners) base includes global institutions such as endowments, foundations, pensions, insurers, family offices, outsourced CIOs and fund-of-funds across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
Over the last six months, Recognize has made four new platform investments: SDG Corporation (cybersecurity services), Sprout (Digital Infrastructure Services), TRANZACT (insurance services), and HealthEdge (SaaS for healthcare payers).
The firm also completed two realization events earlier this year: the exit of AST, sold to IBM, and a partial exit of 2X through a strategic investment by Insight Partners. In 2024, Recognize also sold Torc, an AI-powered talent platform, to a subsidiary of Randstad.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our partners,” said Debbie Park Munfa, Partner and Head of Investor Relations at Recognize. “We remain focused on building Digital Services businesses for the future,” he added.
Recognize was advised on the fundraise by Rede Partners Americas LLC, with Goodwin Procter LLP serving as legal and tax counsel.