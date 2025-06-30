Recognize partners fund II closes at $1.7 billion

BENGALURU: Technology investment firm Recognize on Monday announced the final close of its second fund- Recognize Partners II/II-A with over $1.7 billion in total commitments.

With Recognize II, the firm continues to focus on investing in companies with enterprise values between approximately $50 million and $500 million. Co-founded by Managing Partners Francisco D’Souza, Charles Phillips, and David Wasserman, Recognize has established itself as a notable investor-operator. In January this year, the private equity firm Recognize made a majority investment in IT asset disposition (ITAD) provider Sprout.

Recognize II was oversubscribed and closed less than five months from launch. The LP (Limited Partners) base includes global institutions such as endowments, foundations, pensions, insurers, family offices, outsourced CIOs and fund-of-funds across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.