Vi expands 5G rollout to 23 more cities; strengthens 4G network coverage

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday announced the next phase of its 5G rollout, with deployment now underway in 23 additional cities. The rollout will proceed in a phased manner, covering all of Vi’s 17 priority circles where it holds 5G spectrum.

The expansion includes key urban centers such as Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam (Vizag).

This move follows Vi’s earlier 5G launches in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna. Customers with 5G-enabled smartphones in the newly added cities will be able to access Vi’s 5G services as they go live.

“Our 5G rollout is progressing steadily in a phased manner, and we’re excited to bring next-gen connectivity to more users,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vi. “At the same time, we’re strengthening our 4G network to ensure a seamless experience for our users.”