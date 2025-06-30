VinFast partners with myTVS for pan-India aftersales service ahead of EV launch

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major VinFast, which is all set to enter the Indian market, has formed a service collaboration with Chennai-based multi-brand aftermarket chain myTVS, a part of the TVS Mobility group. VinFast aims to establish 120 Extended Service Workshops by partnering with potential service providers to boost its aftersales operations across India.

Under this strategic collaboration, myTVS will ensure VinFast Customers receive comprehensive service coverage across India. The association focuses on delivering exceptional service quality through workshops equipped with genuine parts, advanced diagnostic and repair equipment, and highly trained technical personnel.

“This strategic collaboration with myTVS to expand our comprehensive after-sales service network demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Indian market and our dedication to customer satisfaction,” said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia.

The electric carmaker is likely to enter the Indian market by the end of July 2025. As per report, the launch schedule for VinFast's electric SUVs has been postponed by about one month due to insufficient sales network development. Manufacturing operations at Vinfast’s Tamil Nadu facility, initially planned to commence on June 30, have been rescheduled to July 30.

Last week, VinFast announced plans to showcase its premium electric SUV models, the VF 7 and VF 6, across 11 states and cities in India.

Natarajan Srinivasan, CEO, myTVS, said, “We are confident that this unique partnership will enable VinFast to scale growth backed by our technology powered after-sales service platform. This partnership also validates the myTVS business model of building and delivering a high-quality, convenient, transparent and digitally powered after-market service platform to support the ambitions of India's automobile sector.”