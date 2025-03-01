Mahindra overtakes Hyundai in February; becomes second largest carmaker in India

In a significant shift in the Indian automotive market, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surpassed Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) in February 2025 to become the second-largest carmaker in the domestic market, according to monthly wholesales data reported by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
M&M’s domestic wholesales for February stood at 50,420 units, marking a 19% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In contrast, Hyundai’s domestic sales dropped by 4% Y-o-Y to 47,727 units. However, when including exports, Hyundai retained its position as the second-largest carmaker from India, with total February sales (domestic and exports) reaching 58,727 units compared to Mahindra’s 52,386 units.
Tata Motors secured the fourth position with domestic sales of 46,435 units, reflecting a 9% Y-o-Y decline.
Mahindra’s rise to the number two spot in the domestic market is fueled by strong demand for its SUVs. While competitors struggle to maintain growth and offer heavy discounts on select models, most of Mahindra’s products continue to enjoy robust demand. The automaker’s electric-origin SUVs - the XEV 9e and BE 6—secured 30,179 bookings on the first day of opening.
The manufacturer of popular models like the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N has consistently reported double-digit monthly sales growth over the past year, even as the overall passenger vehicle (PV) industry grew by just 4.3% in the last calendar year. Between April 2024 and February 2025, M&M’s domestic SUV sales grew by 20%, reaching 503,439 units.
“This strong performance is a result of the continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio,” said Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at M&M.
Hyundai, on the other hand, has seen fewer new launches recently. Its first domestically built electric vehicle is based on its best-selling model Creta. Additionally, the carmaker’s other top-selling SUVs, the Venue and Exter, are facing intense competition in their respective segments.
Despite these challenges, Hyundai remains optimistic about its future performance in the domestic market. “Despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market," said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at HMIL.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) maintained its dominance in the passenger vehicle market, with domestic sales exceeding the combined sales of the next three players. MSIL reported domestic PV sales of 160,791 units in February, a marginal increase from 160,271 units in the same month last year. The company’s exports for the month stood at 25,021 units, down from 28,927 units in February 2024. Notably, Maruti Suzuki crossed the 2 million total sales mark within the first 11 months of FY2025.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported sales of 28,414 units in February 2025, a 13% Y-o-Y increase. Kia India also saw strong growth, with total sales rising 23.8% Y-o-Y to 25,026 units compared to 20,200 units in February 2024.