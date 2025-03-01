Mahindra overtakes Hyundai in February; becomes second largest carmaker in India

In a significant shift in the Indian automotive market, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surpassed Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) in February 2025 to become the second-largest carmaker in the domestic market, according to monthly wholesales data reported by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

M&M’s domestic wholesales for February stood at 50,420 units, marking a 19% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In contrast, Hyundai’s domestic sales dropped by 4% Y-o-Y to 47,727 units. However, when including exports, Hyundai retained its position as the second-largest carmaker from India, with total February sales (domestic and exports) reaching 58,727 units compared to Mahindra’s 52,386 units.

Tata Motors secured the fourth position with domestic sales of 46,435 units, reflecting a 9% Y-o-Y decline.

Mahindra’s rise to the number two spot in the domestic market is fueled by strong demand for its SUVs. While competitors struggle to maintain growth and offer heavy discounts on select models, most of Mahindra’s products continue to enjoy robust demand. The automaker’s electric-origin SUVs - the XEV 9e and BE 6—secured 30,179 bookings on the first day of opening.

The manufacturer of popular models like the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N has consistently reported double-digit monthly sales growth over the past year, even as the overall passenger vehicle (PV) industry grew by just 4.3% in the last calendar year. Between April 2024 and February 2025, M&M’s domestic SUV sales grew by 20%, reaching 503,439 units.