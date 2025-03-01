Municipal bond market has potential to jump tenfold to Rs 30,000 crore by FY34

MUMBAI: The municipal bond market, despite many a push, is still at a nascent Rs 3,000 crore but has the potential to grow tenfold to reach Rs 30,000 crore by FY34, according to a Care Ratings analysis. This can go a long way to bridge urban infrastructure financing since the municipal bond market is receiving heightened attention as urban local bodies integrate debt issuances into their capital budgeting plans.

The agency’s optimism comes from the budget 2025 push for urban infra building through a Rs 1-trillion urban challenge fund towards financing the incremental urban infrastructure requirement. The initial outlay is Rs 10,000 crore for fiscal 2026.

Between 2017 and 2024, municipalities raised Rs 3,000 crore through municipal bonds, with one-third of that in FY24 alone, most of which from established issuers. However, several first-time issuers are now planning bond offerings. Municipalities can raise an additional debt of Rs 30,000 crore by FY34, says the agency.