Tuhin Kanta Pandey takes charge as SEBI Chairman amid market turmoil

MUMBAI: Tuhin Kanta Pandey has assumed charge as the 13th chairman of the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) this afternoon, replacing Madhabi Puri Buch, whose controversy-ridden three-year tenor ended Friday, who reportedly bid farewell through a video conferencing due to COVID.

Pandey, a career bureaucrat who was serving as the finance and revenue secretary till Thursday when the appoints committee of the Cabinet cleared his name for the top job at Sebi.

Pandey arrived at the Sebi headquarters in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district Saturday afternoon, a Sebi source said, and was welcomed by the all four whole-time members--Ashwani Bhatia, Amarjeet Singh, Ananth Narayan and Kamlesh Varshney.

Pandey takes over the corner room of the Sebi Bhawan at a crucial time for the institution when the market is creating negative histories by the day—indices are on a losing streak for the five months on the trot—the longest in the past 30 years--and losing as much as Rs 107 trillion of market capitalisation and Rs 90 trillion of investor pennies - leading investors badly losing confidence.