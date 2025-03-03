Nifty tests 22,000 level, signaling continued pessimism

MUMBAI: India’s equity market benchmark index, the NSE Nifty50, almost tested the 22,000 level on Monday, hitting an intraday low of 22,004.70. This underscores the potential for further pain for investors in the coming sessions. Over the past five months, the index has breached multiple resistance levels, leaving most experts uncertain whether the selling spree has bottomed out or will persist.

The Nifty50 fell for the ninth consecutive session on Monday, closing at 22,119.30, down 5 points or 0.02 per cent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex ended 112 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 73,085.94.

Axis Securities noted that the current market environment reflects excessive pessimism and fear which often precede durable bottoms.

“While a clear bullish trigger is yet to emerge (this is critical), historical patterns, technical indicators, and sectoral valuations suggest the market is nearing a medium-term bottom. Therefore, we advise investors to allocate some long-term funds between 21,700 and 22,000,” the brokerage said.

It added that the Nifty has entered a critical support zone defined by the 100-week Moving Average Envelope (+/-3%), which has historically contained declines except during extreme events like the Covid crash. This suggests the market is close to forming a durable bottom.