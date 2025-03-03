Number of women gold loan borrowers soar 22 per cent annually in last five years

MUMBAI: The credit market has added 22% more women borrowers annually between 2019 and 2024, adding 4 crore new women borrowers who lapped up Rs 4.7 trillion of debt against their gold jewellery.

According to a Cibil-Niti Ayog report on Monday, gold loans have emerged as the preferred option for women borrowers worth Rs 4.7 trillion, which in other words are 38% of the total loans women have taken in 2024. This is a five-fold increase in gold loan volumes since 2019.

Younger women are driving the trend in credit monitoring too, with 56% on-year increase in their numbers, accounting for 22% of the self-monitoring women population in 2024, says the report.

This means that more women borrowers are taking charge of accessing their credit, preferring to avail loans against gold, and actively monitoring their credit scores, said the report jointly prepared by Transunion Cibil, Niti Aayog's women entrepreneurship platform and Microsave Consulting.