Dalal Street resists global stock slump amid Trump's tariff war, pharma, IT hit hard

MUMBAI: While world stocks tanked after US president Donald Trump slapped punitive 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% on China effective Tuesday, in his tit-for-tat tariff wars, Dalal Street showed some sense of sanity, refusing to be cowed down in knee-jerk reaction. The benchmarks closed with just 0.13% losses on Tuesday.

But the indices have entered deep-red for the sixth consecutive months of losses. Since October, the market lost more than 16%.

In retaliation China, the largest trading partner of the US and Canada, which is the third largest source market for the US, announced equal measure of retaliatory tariffs, Mexico, which is the second largest source market for the US and the largest auto supplier said it will announce counter tariffs shortly.