Government demands USD 2.81 billion from RIL over alleged gas migration from ONGC blocks

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has issued a demand of USD 2.81 billion to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its partners, BP Exploration and NIKO, over the alleged migration of natural gas from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) blocks to RIL's KG-D6 block in the Krishna Godavari basin. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas claims that RIL extracted gas that rightfully belonged to ONGC.

This demand follows a recent ruling by the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court, which overturned a previous arbitration award that had been in RIL’s favour. In an exchange filing, RIL confirmed that the ministry had issued the demand notice and stated its intention to challenge it.

“The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has raised a demand of USD 2.81 billion on the PSC Contractors, namely Reliance Industries Limited, BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited, and NIKO (NECO) Limited. The letter of demand was received by the company at 11:30 AM on 3 March 2025,” said RIL.