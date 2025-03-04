Indian employees prioritise workplace flexibility over pay, survey finds

BENGALURU: At a time when there is a debate over the 90-hour workweek, a survey conducted by Randstad reveals that 52 per cent of Indian employees would leave a job if it lacked sufficient flexibility. This figure is significantly higher compared to 31per cent globally.
According to Randstad India’s Workmonitor 2025 survey, which was released on Tuesday, about 60 per cent of respondents stated they would quit a job if they did not have a good rapport with their manager. Interestingly, 58 per cent (compared to 44 per cent globally) have left jobs due to toxic work environments, while 53 per cent (27 per cent globally) resigned over discomfort in sharing personal viewpoints.
Viswanath PS, MD & CEO of Randstad India, a talent company, said, “The generational divide in Indian workplace expectations is narrowing, and the data is clear—flexibility is no longer a benefit; it’s a baseline expectation across all age groups. Whether it’s Gen Z entering the workforce, millennials balancing career growth with personal commitments, or Gen X in leadership roles, everyone values the ability to work on their own terms.”
He added, “This shift signals a fundamental change for organisations—flexibility must be embedded into work design, not treated as a perk. Employers must recognise this shift and adapt their strategies to meet the evolving expectations of talent. Those who fail to do so risk losing top talent to organisations offering more progressive, personalised work experiences that empower talent to grow, contribute, and thrive in a rapidly changing world of work.”
The survey highlights how the country’s talent landscape is evolving in response to the rise of technology. It states that traditional motivators like salary are taking a backseat as factors such as workplace flexibility, a sense of belonging, and opportunities for learning and development (L&D) gain prominence.
About 69 per cent of Indian workers prioritise a sense of belonging, signalling a shift towards a more inclusive work culture, compared to 55% globally. Additionally, 67 per cent of employees would quit if their job did not offer L&D opportunities, compared to 41per cent globally.
As AI continues to gain prominence, 43 per cent of Indian employees consider AI training to be the most sought-after skill.
The demand for flexible working hours is significantly higher across all generations in India compared to global averages. While Gen Z (62 per cent vs. 45 per cent globally) seek flexible hours as they enter a digital-first job market with long commutes and high job competition, millennials (66 per cent vs. 39 per cent globally) value flexibility to balance work alongside childcare and household responsibilities.
Gen X (65 per cent vs. 25 per cent globally), often in leadership roles, prioritise flexible working hours to balance strategic responsibilities with personal well-being. Unlike in global markets where hybrid work models are well-established, India’s work culture, infrastructure challenges, and deeply rooted family responsibilities make flexibility not just a preference but a necessity across generations, the survey stated.