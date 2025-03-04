Indian employees prioritise workplace flexibility over pay, survey finds

BENGALURU: At a time when there is a debate over the 90-hour workweek, a survey conducted by Randstad reveals that 52 per cent of Indian employees would leave a job if it lacked sufficient flexibility. This figure is significantly higher compared to 31per cent globally.

According to Randstad India’s Workmonitor 2025 survey, which was released on Tuesday, about 60 per cent of respondents stated they would quit a job if they did not have a good rapport with their manager. Interestingly, 58 per cent (compared to 44 per cent globally) have left jobs due to toxic work environments, while 53 per cent (27 per cent globally) resigned over discomfort in sharing personal viewpoints.

Viswanath PS, MD & CEO of Randstad India, a talent company, said, “The generational divide in Indian workplace expectations is narrowing, and the data is clear—flexibility is no longer a benefit; it’s a baseline expectation across all age groups. Whether it’s Gen Z entering the workforce, millennials balancing career growth with personal commitments, or Gen X in leadership roles, everyone values the ability to work on their own terms.”

He added, “This shift signals a fundamental change for organisations—flexibility must be embedded into work design, not treated as a perk. Employers must recognise this shift and adapt their strategies to meet the evolving expectations of talent. Those who fail to do so risk losing top talent to organisations offering more progressive, personalised work experiences that empower talent to grow, contribute, and thrive in a rapidly changing world of work.”