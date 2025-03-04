Tata Motors begins trial for hydrogen-fuelled trucks

Tata Motors, country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday commenced the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks to assess their viability for long-haul transportation solutions. The trial phase will span up to 24 months and involves deployment of 16 such vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities.

These trucks, equipped with new age Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines (H2-ICE) and Fuel Cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India’s most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India’s transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance.