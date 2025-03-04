Zepto vs Zomato: Aadit Palicha calls Deepinder Goyal's cash burn statement 'verifiably untrue'

BENGALURU: Quick commerce start-up Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha on Tuesday refuted Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's comment on quick commerce cash burn statement as 'verifiably untrue'.

Goyal in an interview, had said that the quick commerce sector is burning Rs 5,000 crore in cash each quarter and that Zomato-owned Blinkit accounts for 2-3% of the amount and that more than half of this is by Zepto.

Strongly refuting this claim, Palicha in a post on LinkedIn said that Goyal had made an inaccurate statement about Zepto.

"His words were that Quick Commerce was burning 5,000 Crores per quarter of which 'substantially more than half of this is by Zepto' - implying that we are losing substantially more than 2,500 Crores per quarter. This statement is verifiably untrue and it will be clear when we publicly file our financial statements," he said.

He further added that Goyal started Zomato when he was 5 years old and that he has become a role model for the Indian start-up ecosystem. "I have personally read all of his blogs and it's a privilege to learn from and compete with Zomato. Our genuine intention is to build the Indian startup ecosystem together in good-faith, and build a world-class product for the Indian consumer," he added.