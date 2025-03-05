I-T Bill formalises tax officer's access to digitally stored information

MUMBAI: The New Income Tax Bill has formalised the ‘power’ of tax officers to gain access to individuals’ digital footprints through introduction of the new term 'virtual digital space'. The Bill now allows tax officers to scrutinize emails, social media accounts, and online financial platforms to catch hold of taxpayers with undisclosed incomes and assets.

As per the Bill, if any books of account (in physical form or electronic form), other documents or asset, is found in the possession or control of any person in the course of a search, the tax officers have the right to gain access to those documents including those stored in any computer system, or virtual digital space. In cases where the access code is not available, the officer can gain access by overriding the code to any said computer system, or virtual digital space.

The Bill defines the virtual digital space as computers, computer systems, networks, communication devices, digital or electronic data storage devices, used on stand-alone mode or part of a computer system, linked through a network, or utilised through intermediaries for information creation or processing or storage or exchange, and includes the remote server or cloud server or virtual digital space.