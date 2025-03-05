Nifty and Sensex snap 10-day losing streak as weakening dollar drives 'relief rally'

NEW DELHI: India's equity market snapped its 10-day losing streak despite weak global cues arising from an escalating global trade war. The recovery was driven by bargain buying across IT, Auto, and other sectors that had fallen sharply in the ongoing correction.

The BSE Sensex surged 740.30 points, or 1.01%, to settle at 73,730.23, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 254.65 points, or 1.15%, to end at 22,337.30. Broader markets witnessed a sharp rally, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices surging by 2.66% and 2.8%, respectively.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services stated that emerging markets, including India, experienced a relief rally supported by a weakening US dollar. "This upward momentum occurred despite the imposition of US tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, as well as the looming threat of retaliatory measures," added Nair.

Bajaj Broking highlighted that the pullback was driven by several factors, including strength in Asian markets, bargain buying in oversold stocks, and value buying in blue-chip stocks. All 13 major sectoral indices closed in the green, with Metals, Information Technology, and Automobile stocks leading the rally.