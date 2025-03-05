Nokia deploying 5G equipment to support Vi’s 5G launch

Telecom gear maker Nokia announced on Wednesday that it is deploying its latest fifth-generation (5G) radio modules and baseband to support Vodafone Idea's (Vi) upcoming 5G network launch.
By the end of March, Nokia plans to deliver over 60,000 technology sites and thousands of new 4G sites, said the Nokia statement. Additionally, the Finnish company stated that Vodafone Idea, having secured equity funding in recent quarters, is rapidly expanding its 4G network. Nokia said 2025 marks a significant milestone for Vi as it prepares its network for the launch of commercial 5G services in March. Nokia has completed all equipment deliveries, and the telco is rapidly deploying the network. Notably, Vodafone Idea is the only private telecom service provider yet to launch its 5G services in the country.
“By March 2025 alone, Nokia is set to deliver over 60K technology sites and thousands of new 4G sites. Additionally, ultra-lean sites are being deployed to improve service experience in dense, urban areas,” said Nokia, in a press note.
Nokia is deploying its market-leading AirScale portfolio, including Multi-Radio Access Technology (RAT) baseband units and radio modules, all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, to offer superior coverage and capacity. The Network Management system is being upgraded with the new MantaRay series of products. Furthermore, Nokia will progressively deploy its next-generation AirScale Multi-RAT Outdoor compact baseband through a phased implementation.
Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea, said Vodafone Idea is working closely with Nokia to provide 5G services to our customers as soon as possible. The rapid 4G expansion by Nokia will also enhance Vi's coverage and capacity, enabling us to offer a superior customer experience. Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Nokia (India), said that Nokia has achieved very fast delivery and deployment of 5G and 4G sites for Vi. This partnership demonstrates our resolve to empower our partners with cutting-edge technology, fostering enhanced connectivity and unlocking new business opportunities."