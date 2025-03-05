Nokia deploying 5G equipment to support Vi’s 5G launch

Telecom gear maker Nokia announced on Wednesday that it is deploying its latest fifth-generation (5G) radio modules and baseband to support Vodafone Idea's (Vi) upcoming 5G network launch.

By the end of March, Nokia plans to deliver over 60,000 technology sites and thousands of new 4G sites, said the Nokia statement. Additionally, the Finnish company stated that Vodafone Idea, having secured equity funding in recent quarters, is rapidly expanding its 4G network. Nokia said 2025 marks a significant milestone for Vi as it prepares its network for the launch of commercial 5G services in March. Nokia has completed all equipment deliveries, and the telco is rapidly deploying the network. Notably, Vodafone Idea is the only private telecom service provider yet to launch its 5G services in the country.

“By March 2025 alone, Nokia is set to deliver over 60K technology sites and thousands of new 4G sites. Additionally, ultra-lean sites are being deployed to improve service experience in dense, urban areas,” said Nokia, in a press note.