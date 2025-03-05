Parl panel seeks note from DoT on allowing telcos to surrender spectrum

A parliamentary committee, headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has sought a factual note from the Ministry of Communications regarding reports that the ministry allowed telecom service providers to surrender spectrum acquired before 2022. In a letter to the ministry, the committee requested the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide a factual note on the matter by March 5, 2025.

“In light of the above, the DoT is requested to furnish a factual note on the matter for the consideration of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology by Wednesday, March 5, 2025,” reads the letter.

According to a report, the DoT plans to allow telecom companies to surrender excess spectrum acquired in auctions before 2022. If accepted by the government, this move could help Vodafone Idea save up to `40,000 crore, as the debt-laden telco intends to return its excess airwaves to the government. However, a DoT official clarified that there is no such spectrum surrender policy in the pipeline, and the government does not intend to refund any amounts to telcos. As per the report, the proposal is believed to be part of the government's efforts to ensure a competitive telecom sector with three healthy competitors—Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea—along with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.