Services sector surges as manufacturing hits 14-month low

Despite manufacturing growth falling to a 14-month low in February, the services sector saw a sharp uptick in the month with the purchasing managers index soared to 59 from the January reading of 56.5 which was a 26-month low, buoyed by improving domestic and international demand resulting in a quicker expansion in output and a substantial increase in employment, a monthly survey has shown.

According to the seasonally-adjusted services PMI, compiled by HSBC India, the index rose from January's 26-month low of 56.5 to 59 in February, indicating a sharp rate of expansion. In the PMI parlance, any reading below 50 is contraction and above 50 is growth.

Monday the agency said the manufacturing sector growth slowed to a 14 month low in February, the lowest reading since December 2023.

"The services business activity index rose to 59 in February up considerably from January's 26-month low of 56.5. Global demand, which grew at its fastest pace in six months according to the new export business index, played a major role in driving output growth for the services sector," said Pranjul Bhandari, the chief economist at HSBC India.