Ultraviolette launches first e-scooter, to bring 10 new products in 3 years

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ultraviolette on Wednesday launched its first electric scooter - Tesseract - at an introductory price of Rs 1.20 lakh. This price is valid for the first 10,000 vehicles, post which it will be sold at Rs 1.45 lakh. The company also unveiled a new electric bike - Shockwave - at an introductory price of Rs 1.43 lakh for the first 1,000 units. Booking for the two products opened on Wednesday and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026.

Ultraviolette, in which TVS Motor and Zoho Corporation are investors, said that it aims to launch 10 new products, including long-range cruiser bikes, over the next three years to boost its market presence. The company plans a new bike under its existing F series of performance bikes, two more scooters under the S series under which Tesseract is introduced besides two more lightweight bikes under the L Series along with 'Shockwave'.

Under its planned 'X series', the company aims to bring three models and another two products under the B Series.

Ultraviolette is scaling up its commercial operations targeting monthly sales of 1,000 units a month by the second half of 2025 and plans to strengthen its sales network to 30 cities this year from 12 cities at present.