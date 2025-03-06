L&T chairman announces 1-day menstrual leave

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan on Thursday announced that women employees will now be eligible for one day of menstrual leave. This announcement was made at the company's Women's Day celebration, which was attended by nearly 350 women employees.

There are about 5,000 women employees (of total 60,000 workforce) and this will benefit them, sources said. Also, this one-day menstrual leave policy is said to be the first-of-its kind in the engineering and construction sector.

Sources added that it will be implemented soon. This announcement comes months after Subrahmanyan's 90-hour work week comment drew severe criticism.

Meanwhile, ahead of International Women's Day, Naukri released a report that says 34% of women professionals prioritise menstrual leave policies over everything else. Nearly half of early-career professionals consider menstrual leave non-negotiable with 20% in Bengaluru leading the demand, followed by Mumbai (13%).

It says though companies such as Zomato and Swiggy have pioneered menstrual leave policies, 75% of women professionals report their workplaces did not support it.